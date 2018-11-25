Cumbernauld United hammer six goals past Irvine Victoria

Cumbernauld United hit Irvine Vics for six in a one-sided West Region Championship encounter at Guy's Meadow on Saturday.

The emphatic margin of the 6-1 victory in no way flattered the home side who were superior in every aspect of the game.

Every Cumbernauld player excelled but special mention must be made of Paddy McCabe who was involved in everything and frequently tore the visiting defence to ribbons.

United began in positive style and had the ball in the net in the fifth minute. Skipper Paul Murphy put Chris Hall in the clear and the big striker netted only to be ruled offside.

It was all Cumbernauld with Tony Stevenson also in impressive form and a ball from United's coolest player found McCabe on the left. McCabe skilfully went past three defenders to send over a perfect cross for Hall to beat Martin McDonald in the Irvine goal.

The Stevenson/McCabe combination was outstanding and a McCabe effort at goal was well saved by McDonald who had a great game throughout in the Vics goal.

United were denied a penalty when Hall was grounded in the box and shortly afterwards the Ayrshire team, in a rare breakaway, equalised.

Again McCabe was involved, this time at the United goal when he slipped in the process of clearing and Irvine's Scott McChesney was left to steer the ball past Graeme Murphy in the United goal. Time 20 minutes.

In the 30th minute, however, the home men went ahead again when McCabe, in yet another foray, went down in the penalty area and the referee, to the fury of the Vics fans, awarded United a spot kick. Stevenson stepped up and gave McDonald no chance.

Two minutes later it was 3-1. A Jamie Kennedy cross was headed on by Hall to Paul Callander whose first header was brilliantly parried by McDonald. Callander, however, headed the rebound into the net.

Cumbernauld, playing excellent football, dominated until the interval and should have been further ahead.

After the break Vics enjoyed a better spell, but not for long until McCabe was involved again.

First the United man was yellow carded and then another great cross reached Stefan Law whose shot was again well dealt with by the visiting custodian.

McDonald then had to be at his best to deal with efforts from Conor Stevenson and Kieran McAleenan who had one of his best games for the home team, working hard throughout the contest.

After United keeper Murphy saved at the feet of Vics Jordan Craig, the home men were given a second penalty kick on 68 minutes when Hall was impeded. Once again Tony Stevenson did an immaculate job from the spot.

Alan Benton replaced Kennedy in time to see a Conor Stevenson corner headed past McDonald by Hall for United's fifth.

A minute later McAleenan got his reward for his good play when he ran clear of the Irvine defence to round the keeper and record the sixth and final goal in the 84th minute.