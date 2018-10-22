Cumbernauld United held to draw by promotion rivals Rossvale

A share of the spoils was probably the correct outcome as Cumbernauld United drew 1-1 with Rossvale at Huntershill on Saturday.

Cumbernauld made the brighter start to what was an important West Region Championship match between two teams hoping to make a promotion challenge this season.

Rossvale v Cumbernauld United (pic by HT Photography/@dibsy_)

Andy Frame’s side were in complete control for the initial 25 minutes, but then seemed to take their feet off the gas, allowing the home team from Bishopbriggs into the contest for the remainder of the first period.

Honours were shared in the second 45 minutes although both teams could have stolen all the points.

On a miserable afternoon, at a venue with an artificial pitch and no spectator cover, United took the initiative from the first whistle and deservedly opened the scoring in the 11th minute.

From a Conor Stevenson corner Stefan Law beat the Rossvale defenders to nod the ball past Jamie Donnelly in the home goal.

Four minutes later Chris Hall - Cumbernauld’s latest signing from Petershill - sent over a ball from the right which found Kieran McAleenan’s head but his effort cleared the crossbar.

Gradually United allowed Rossvale into the game and in the 35th minute former Cumbernauld striker Chris Zok almost equalised with a header which went narrowly past.

The first opportunity of the second half went to the visitors when skipper Paul Murphy, from a corner, headed just wide of the goal.

Rossvale’s Kirk Forbes then tested United goalkeeper Alan Colquhoun who saved well.

The keeper then brought off a great stop from a close-in header from Zok.

At the other end Scott Davidson, a particular thorn in Vale’s side in the first half, tried an opportunist shot from about 40 yards which went narrowly over.

In the 73rd minute, however, United’s defence could do nothing about Rossvale’s equaliser as midfielder Josh O’Hare, from 20 yards, released a terrific shot which gave the Cumbernauld keeper no chance at all.

The game swung from end to end and both teams had opportunities to grab a win.

Rossvale’s Gary McMenamin was fortunate in the 80th minute when he ‘took one for the team’ as Hall bore down on Donnelly.

Gary Giffin came near for Rossvale and Cumbernauld substitute Paddy McCabe had an effort on target in the closing minutes which was fortunately blocked by a home defender.

The draw leaves Cumbernauld sitting in third place in the Championship table, trailing leaders Rutherglen Glencairn by eight points and second-placed Benburb by five.

All three sides have played the same number of games.

United do not have a fixture this Saturday due to the Scottish Junior Cup and are next in action when they play St Roch’s at Guy’s Meadow on Saturday, November 3, kick off 2pm.