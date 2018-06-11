Cumbernauld United hit six to reach League up final

Cumbernauld United hit Blantyre Vics for six at Guy’s Meadow last Wednesday to storm into the Central League Cup, writes Eric Drever.

They had to come from behind after conceding a third minute goal, but after levelling just before the break they overwhelmed their Central District League opponents to book a final against Pollok at Shettleston’s Greenfield Park tomorrow (Thursday).

On a perfect evening for football, and in front of a good crowd, Blantyre made the better start when Sam Mackenzie’s shot beat Graeme Murphy in the United goal.

Minutes later another Vics effort hit a post. But United began to play their way out of trouble and from a Paddy McCabe cross skipper Paul Murphy’s header smashed against the crossbar with Blantyre keeper Scott Law beaten.

United’s pressure was rewarded just on half-time when Tony Stevenson’s terrific low, powerful drive from 25 yards brought them level.

Cumbernauld resumed strongly after the break and took the lead in the 50th minute when Jamie Kennedy netted following a stramash in the Blantyre area.

Three minutes later Chris Lennon made it 3-1 with an excellent free-kick.

Cumbernauld were now dominating, playing some terrific football. Another Lennon strike was saved before substitute JP McBride set up veteran midfielder Davie Dickson to power home United’s fourth.

It was one way traffic now and number five arrived when McBride himself sent a sweet strike past Law in the Blantyre goal.

Substitute Martin Shiels had a ‘goal’ disallowed for offside before another sub, Fraser Team, got the sixth in time added on when he found himself clear and ran on to beat Law in the Vics goal.