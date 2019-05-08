Cumbernauld United in form ahead of massive promotion clash with Arthurlie

Cumbernauld United warmed up for the biggest game in many years with six of the best against Whitletts.

Andy Frame’s side face promotion rivals Arthurlie at Guy’s Meadow tonight (Wednesday) in clash crucial to their hopes of securing top-flight football.

Arthurlie currently sit in the third and final promotion slot, with Cumbernauld a point behind but with three games to play compared to Arthurlie’s two.

Rossvale are also still in the frame, three points behind Cumbernauld but with four games left.

And United certainly go into the game in good form after Saturday’s goalfest.

From the start Cumbernauld were in the ascendancy. although it took until the 28th minute to make the breakthrough, Ross McCabe heading home from close range.

Two minutes later a screamer by Conor Stevenson from 20 yards doubled the home side’s advantage.

His namesake Tony had a great chance to make it three but could only side foot straight at Marty Fraser after a neat one-two carved open the Vics defence.

Kieran McAleenan then scooped a shot just wide in front of goal after Callum Ogston had been caught in possession and just before half-time Connor Scullion should have done better but could only shoot straight at Fraser.

It was a similar story in the second half and the home side finally made their superiority count in the 57th minute from the penalty spot, Tony Stevenson scoring.

In the 69th minute it was 4-0, Kieran McAleenan curling the ball high past Fraser from 20 yards.

Substitute John Cunningham then headed wide from close range but not to be denied, with 12 minutes remaining he made it 5-0, sweeping the ball home from eight yards.

Cunningham then completed the rout five minutes from time, following up to score after Fraser parried an initial effort.

Kick-off tonight is 7pm.