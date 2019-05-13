Cumbernauld United keep promotion hopes alive with win over Girvan

Cumbernauld United ran out easy winners against Girvan in their final home match of the season at Guy’s Meadow on Saturday.

Although Girvan will be relegated from the West Region Championship -their second relegation in two seasons - the Ayrshire men gave a good account of themselves against promotion-chasing Cumbernauld during the first quarter of the match.

The Seasiders took the lead early in the contest but were outplayed for the remainder of the game as United proceeded to dominate proceedings.

The visitors gave the home defence some anxious moments in the opening stages and their good play was rewarded in the 11th minute when, from a Craig Harvey pass, Mark Cameron drilled the ball home.

United, stung by this reverse, upped their performance and a fine Tony Stevenson ball gave his namesake Conor Stevenson a chance but the midfielder’s effort was wide of the goal.

In the 27th minute, however, following some strong pressure, the home side equalised. From a Conor Stevenson left wing cross Paul Callander got in front of the Girvan defenders to send a low header past Nathan Sloan.

As the interval approached United applied more pressure with Conor Scullion, Paddy McCabe and Chris Hall all coming close.

After the break United continued in attacking mode but failed to really test the Girvan keeper until the hour mark when Chris Hall found space on the right to send a low drive past Sloan.

United were now dominating forcing corner after corner and the third goal arrived in the 70th minute when a Paddy McCabe cross was breasted down by Paul Callander to Conor Stevenson who rocketed the ball home.

It was all Cumbernauld and Sloan was called into action on numerous occasions.

Callander and Conor Stevenson had good efforts at goal but it was the 83rd minute before United struck again with a tremendous 25-yard free-kick from Conor Scullion which left the Girvan custodian completely helpless