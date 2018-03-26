Cumbernauld United punished by Troon for first-half errors

Three first-half Troon goals killed off Cumbernauld United hopes of a second successive home league win, writes Eric Drever.

The Ayrshire team gave United a lesson in finishing in the opening 45 minutes and although the home side improved considerably after the interval, Troon were worthy winners.

After an even opening Troon were awarded a penalty in the 16th minute when Evan Maley was brought down by Ross McCabe and Ross Barbour sent home keeper Graeme Murphy the wrong way from the spot.

United then enjoyed a reasonably good spell with Paddy McCabe and Robbie Winters involved in most moves.

But Troon increased their lead in the 28th minute when a powerful shot through a packed defence rebounded off Murphy and an alert Dylan Pooler reacted first to net.

Two minutes later United were three down as a fine move involving several players gave Maley the opportunity to fire home a 20-yard effort which left Murphy helpless.

The visitors were well on top and stayed that way until the break.

Troon were first to threaten after the interval and Ross McCrea had the ball in the net but was adjudged offside.

United then upped their game and a Chris Lennon 25-yard piledriver brought out a magnificent save from Lyle Avci.

In the 54th minute Cumbernauld’s pressure paid off when they were awarded a penalty which Winters converted, easily beating Avci.

Fraser Team and Alan Benton came on as substitutes as United increased their efforts and Avci was the much the busier keeper.

But 13 minutes from time Troon made sure of the points when, from a free-kick, the United defence left David Syme unattended to head past Murphy.

Two great attempts from Lennon again brought out excellent saves from Avci before substitute Darren Bowie scored a consolation goal two minutes from time.

This Saturday Cumbernauld are away to Shettleston. Kick off is 2pm and the United supporters’ bus will leave Guy’s Meadow at 12.25pm and the town centre at 12.30.