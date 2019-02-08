Cumbernauld United ready for “huge” game at Rutherglen Glencairn

Cumbernauld United face one of their biggest games of the season so far on Saturday when they travel to face Rutherglen Glencairn

Both sides are among those chasing the three promotion places to the West Region Premiership.

And while nothing will be settled on Saturday, United boss Andy Frame knows a win would be a huge boost to the club’s hopes of securing West Region top flight football for the first time.

Cumbernauld go into the game at The Celsius Stadium in confident mood after a run of six straight wins - five in the league plus one cup tie.

But Frame knows it will be tough against a Glencairn side who have only lost once this season and currently sit second in the Championship table, two points behind leaders Benburb with a game in hand.

Cumbernauld are fourth, four points behind Glencairn with a game more played but level on points with third-placed Arthurlie, having played a game less than the Barrhead side.

There are other sides still with aspirations of going up and Frame reckons consistency between now and the end of the season will be the determining factor.

He said: “We’ve won the last six games on the bounce so we’ve kept ourselves up there going into the business end of the season. I’m reasonably pleased.

“But it’s cutthroat and there’s a few teams in the mix so we just need to put in a good run from now until the end of the season and hopefully it’s enough top get us up.

“Glencairn and Benburb have fought the top place out and then you’ve got ourselves, Arthurlie and Rossvale and Kilsyth are still kicking about as well, so there’s a few teams who have definitely produced this year.

“It’s really about trying to be consistent between now and the end of the season, try and win as many as we possibly can and hopefully it’s enough.”

That starts at Rutherglen on Saturday when United will be out to overturn a 3-2 reverse when they sides met at Guy’s Meadow in September.

Frame said: “They beat us at the start of the season. It was one of the first games of the season at our place and it was a really good game, really tight, and I expect the same on Saturday.

“That was the first time they had beaten us in a few years so we need to try and avenge that defeat.

“It’s a huge game, they’re a really good team.”

Frame has been trying to build a squad which blends youth and experience - adding the likes of youngsters Stefan Law and Conor Scullion to more experienced campaigners such as skipper Paul Murphy, Ross McCabe and Tony Stevenston.

He also recently added former Motherwell, Dumbarton, Arthurlie and Kilwinning Rangers midfielder Ryan Clark.

Kick-off on Saturday, weather permitting, is 2pm and the Cumbernauld United Supporters’ bus will leave Guy’s Meadow at 12.25pm and the town Centre at 12.30pm.