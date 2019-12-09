Cumbernauld United stay clear at top after Whitletts victory

Cumbernauld United maintained their position at top of the Championship as they avenged their defeat by Whitletts Victoria earlier in the season.

The match very nearly didn’t go ahead due to the heavy pitch conditions, but both teams served up an entertaining 90 minutes and in the end the 4-0 score was a fair reflection of the game.

Both teams took time to adapt to the conditions, but in the 15th minute Paddy McCabe’s low cross was cleared into the path of Klark Thomson whose netbound shot was headed behind by Morgan Brown.

The pace of Burbidge and McCabe began to cause the Vics defence problems and the latter was unfortunate when, through on goal, he slipped just as he was about to pull the trigger.

Not much had been seen of the visitors but they claimed for a penalty as Donovan got in behind the United defence, but Ross McCabe’s challenge looked fair.

United’s responded as Jack Harrison left two Vics defenders for dead only to be foiled by keeper Scott Johnston. minutes later Harrison was in again but a poor touch allowed Buchanan to clear.

United were unlucky not to be aheadat the break, but had a let-ff in 57 minutes when a Louis Kerr free kick from fully 30 yards crashed off the inside of the post and along the line and behind the far post for a goal kick.

United’s reply brought the breakthrough after just three minutes later when Chris Hall broke down the right and his cross was deflected off Buchanan and flew past keeper Johnston.

Victoria thought they had the equaliser when Kerr fired home after Hill had parried a volley from Reilly but the midfielder was ruled offside.

Midway through the half United doubled their advantage; again Hall was at the centre of the action as, from his byline cross, Paul Callander volleyed home from a tight angle at the back post.

United introduced John McStay and Scott Thomson and the fresh legs made an immediate impact when Thomson waltzed through to set up McStay for an easy tap in.

The big United striker wasn’t finished and doubled his tally when he chased down Johnston and the keeper’s clearance deflected off him into the empty net.

The win keeps Cumbernauld five points clear of Darvel at the top of the table. This Saturday United are away to Cambuslang Rangers.