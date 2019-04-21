Cumbernauld United stay on promotion course with win over Kello Rovers

Cumbernauld United moved into third place in the Championship with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Kello Rovers at Guy's Meadow.

It was good all round performance from United which saw them completely dominate proceedings, only spoiled by some slack finishing and good goalkeeping by Kello Rovers' custodian Ryan Dunsmuir.

The win hoisted United into third spot in the league table, keeping their promotion hopes still in place as they approach the final fixtures of the season.

There was a lively start to the game by both sides although it was not long before Cumbernauld began to control the play.

A Paddy McCabe shot and Paul Murphy header following a corner were the nearest chances at goal until the 30th minute when the home men took the lead.

Conor Stevenson threaded a ball through to his fellow midfielder Paul Callander who stepped round Dunsmuir to put Cumbernauld ahead.

Seven minutes later it was 2-0 after a spell of United pressure. Tony Stevenson found Conor Scullion with a pass and the striker ran to shoot past Dunsmuir.

Three minutes before the break a fine combination between Conor Stevenson and Kieran McAleenan combination saw the latter's cross reach John Cunningham but the previous week's four goal hero sent his header past.

Kello replied with a fierce drive from Stuart Bennie but fortunately the Rovers man's effort was off target.

At the beginning of the second half a sublime Scullion ball gave McAleenan a free run in on goal but the hard working midfielder sent his parting shot wide of the target.

Scullion, with his exceptional speed, was a constant menace to the visitors defence and he got his reward in the 58th minute when a Tony Stevenson ball gave him the opportunity to despatch the ball out of Dunsmuir's reach.

Midway through the half came the highlight of the match. Tony Stevenson, who was supreme throughout, was confronted by three Kello players as he moved forward. The United defender delighted the spectators as he twisted, turned and pirouetted round his opponents again and again as they attempted to take the ball from him.

His superb skill was appreciated by a prolonged, spontaneous, rapturous burst of applause from United and Kello supporters alike.

United continued to dominate until the final whistle when the nearest to a further score was a shot from substitute Ryan Clark which hit the crossbar with the keeper beaten.

