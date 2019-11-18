Cumbernauld United stay top despite defeat at Blantyre Vics

An injury-time Blantyre Vics winner ended the seven-game unbeaten run which has taken Cumbernauld United to the top of the Championship.

But despite only their third league defeat of the season, United remain in pole position as rivals Darvel also lost.

The game began at a furious pace and United’s Paddy McCabe saw an early effort deflected off a defender onto the crossbar and luckily cleared.

The opening goal, however, was not long delayed. Following a free kick, Mark Burbridge and Paul Callendar opened up the Blantyre defence to allow Chris Hall to shoot past Liam Campbell in the home goal - time 13 minutes.

Blantyre responded and a header from Kierin Coleman was well held by Darren Hill in the United goal. Then Jamie McDonald did well to dispossess Lewis McDonald as the Vics striker threatened.

But the home men were relentless in their quest for an equaliser and, after efforts from Coleman and Dale Jones, got their reward in the 36th minute when Coleman netted from a Nadeem Zeb pass.

Just before the interval an United attempt was cleared off the line with the home keeper beaten.

United were first to threaten after the break; Mark Burbridge was almost through only to be stopped by desperate defence.

It was end to end action and a great move involving Paul Callendar and Jack Harrison gave Chris Hall a chance to shoot at goal but his effort just cleared he bar. Then sub Klark Thomson had a go from 25 yards but again failed to find the target.

But United regained the lead in the 68th minute when a Jack Harrison cross found Paul Callendar stooping to head past Campbell.

But minutes later Vics equalised again when a melee following a corner ended in Blantyre skipper Garry Campbell prodding the ball home.

It looked like a share of the spoils in added time Vics got the winner when, in a breakaway move, the ball eventually reached Zeb who shot past Hill to send the home fans into raptures and leave the Cumbernauld faithful sorely disappointed.