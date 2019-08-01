Cumbernauld United stroll to comfortable win at Gartcairn

Cumbernauld United ended their Sectional League Cup campaign on a high with a convincing win at Gartcairn on Wednesday.

The win wasn't enough to prevent local rivals Kilsyth Rangers topping the group and progressing to the knockout stages - but it did give Andy Frame's side a boost ahead of Saturday's league opener against Blantyre Vics.

From the kick-off Cumbernauld wen ton the offensive and in the opening ten minutes forced no few that three corners all dealt efficiently by the Cairn defence.

Scott Thomson had a shot well saved by keeper McAllister and further opportunities were passed up by Paddy McCabe and Benton as United pressed.

But at the other end the home team who were unlucky not to take the lead when a Leslie 25-yard rocket came back off the inside of the post and back into Murphy’s hands.

Gartcairn did open the scoring when a reverse pass from ex-United player Chris Lennon played in Ross who was brought down by the outrushing Murphy and Liam Crichton made no mistake from the spot.

United remained behind at the interval but levelled early in the second half when a free flowing move with Paul Callander and Chrissie Hall set up Paddy McCabe who had all the time to pick his spot in the corner of the net.

It certainly looked like the visitors had too much in their locker for the home team and the second goal soon followed when a pinpoint cross by Jack Harrison was met with a powerful header from Hall, giving McAllister absolutely no chance.

It was all United and Thomson got in on the act with a forceful run and shot which kept the young forwards goal a game record intact.

The visitors kept up the pressure and were duly rewarded as that man Thomson again pounced on a loose ball to fire a shot high into the net to complete a comprehensive win for the ‘Nauld.