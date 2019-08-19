Cumbernauld United unbeaten record ended at Whitletts

Cumbernauld United’s perfect start to the Championship campaign was ended by a 2-1 defeat by Whitletts Victoria in Ayr on Saturday.

Andy Frame’s side had headed for Dam Park looking to make it four wins our of four.

But after a cracking 90 minutes, in which both sides playing open and attacking football in an entertaining match, it was the home side who grabbed the spoils.

Whitletts started brightly and in the first minute Darren Hill had to block a Robert Patterson effort.

Hill denied Patterson again moments later and a Thomas Donovan strike then flew just wide of the United goal.

United had a chance when Connor Stevenson’s drive was well held by Dan McColgan, but the action was soon back at the other end and Hill came to the rescue with an outstanding save, turning Craig Reid’s header round the post at full stretch.

Whitletts had Callum Walsh to thank for keeping them level in the 40th minute with a miraculous clearance from a Scott Thomson cross while facing his own goal with ‘Nauld striker Chris Hall waiting to pounce.

And the importance of that clearance was evident just two minutes later when Paul Millar sent Patterson racing clear to slip the ball past Hill and give Whitletts the lead.

After the break McColgan reacted superbly to keep out a Paul Callander shot and Hall also had an effort blocked as United pushed for a leveller.

And it duly arrived in the 53rd minute, Thomson racing clear onto a ball over the top of the Vics defence to fire past McColgan.

Callander then drove wildly wide from inside the area before while, at the other end, Hill pulled off another save to deny Donovan who was clean through with only the keeper to beat.

Hall should have put the visitors ahead with a front post header from a corner,

But his effort flashed wide and United were made to pay a couple of minutes later,

Hill made another outstanding save at full stretch to turn behind a Patterson shot, but from the corner Cunningham rose above everyone to head Whitletts back in front.

Cumbernauld fought to get back on level terms but Vics saw the game out.

Despite the defeat United remain leaders on goal difference, ahead of Shotts Bon Accord and Cambuslang Rangers who visit Guy’s Meadow tonight (Wednesday), kick-off 6.45pm.