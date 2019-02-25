Cumbernauld United win at Girvan to recover ground in promotion race

Cumbernauld United got their promotion push back on track with a 2-1 win at Girvan on Saturday on a day other results went in their favour.

United made their fans suffer though as they totally dominated the game but couldn’t put the ball in the net.

After last week’s defeat by Rossvale it was important for United to bounce back.

They weren’t helped by the strong wind but had the home side on the back foot from the kick off and were soon creating chances.

The best of these came from a Conor Stevenson free-kick into the box that was met by United striker Chris Hall, whose header looked to have given United the lead but it rattled off the underside of the bar then bounced on the line before being cleared away by the Girvan defence.

There was an even bigger setback when, with only their second effort on goal the home side took an undeserving lead in the 25th minute.

Hall was dispossessed in the midfield and the ball was played out to the Girvan winger who easily turned inside defender Ross McCabe before firing a shot past Graeme Murphy.

But United were quick to respond and within a minute they were back on level terms.

A passage of play involving most of the United midfield saw the ball arrive at the feet of Stefan Law, who took a touch before slotting the ball into the far corner with the Girvan keeper well beaten.

Chrissy Lennon then gathered the ball on the wing and drove past the Girvan defenders before sending an excellent ball into the box. Paddy McCabe look sure to score but a defender got in front of him to clear.

With the wind at their back United stepped up the pace in the second half, and should have taken the lead on 49 minutes, Lennon striking the bar when looking certain to score.

That was the first of many second-half opportunities to fall United’s away with Conor Stevenson, Hall, and Paul Callander all having chances they failed to take.

However United eventually did take the lead on 67 minutes - and what a goal it was.

Law attacked down the right wing before sending a cross into the centre where the ball was met on the volley by Lennon whose strike rocketed into net.

With minutes to go Lennon was given the chance to put the result beyond doubt when he was through on goals with only the keeper to beat but he opted to play in Paul Callander and the pass was cut out by a Girvan defender .

Nevertheless Cumbernauld still headed back up the A77 with the three points, knowing that they had got themselves back in the promotion hunt with a fine performance.

And their cause was helped further with news that leaders Benburb had been held by Kilsyth Rangers (see below) and second-placed Rutherglen Glencairn had gone down at home to Darvel.

Rossvale also lost out to Arthurlie in a clash between two more of the contenders in what is proving a thrilling Championship title fight.