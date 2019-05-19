Cumbernauld United win at St Roch's to keep promotion dream going

Cumbernauld United kept their hopes of promotion to the top flight alive with a 3-1 win at St Roch's in their final match of the season on Friday evening.

Andy Frame's men needed a win to leave Rossvale requiring victories in both their remaining fixture to pip them to the third and final Championship promotion place.

A large crowd enjoyed the contest, especially the United fans who witnessed an excellent performance from their favourites.

The James McGrory Park is a renowned difficult venue for visitors to achieve a result but United rose to the occasion to record a fine win.

The visitors got off to the perfect start with a terrific opening goal in the seventh minute.

Stefan Law found Tony Stevenson on the left and the big defender surged forward to combine with Paul Callander, leaving United' s top scorer to send a tremendous 20-yard drive low past Jamie McGuire in the St Roch's goal.

United's joy, however, was short lived as the home team got an equaliser from the kick-off.

A long searching ball was contested by skipper Paul Murphy and a St Roch's attacker. The ball broke to United keeper Lee Thomson who kicked clear only to find home man Ryan McManus who wasted no time in firing the ball into the Cumbernauld net.

As United pressed to regain the lead a Callander header from a Conor Stevenson cross was wide of the upright and a wonderful overhead effort from Chris Hall just cleared the bar.

St.Roch's dangerman Eddie Ferns briefly came into the game but the Cumbernauld defence were equal to his forays and snuffed out his menace.

Just prior to the interval Hall had a great chance to put United ahead again when one on one with the home keeper, but McGuire saved well with his foot to foil the big frontman.

The second half began with a Conor Stevenson piledriver which just cleared the bar but United got the goal they strived on the hour mark.

A long ball from Alan Benton came off a home defender to Paddy McCabe who was upended in the box. Conor Scullion coolly stepped up to place the ball past Jamie McGuire and give the visitors the advantage.

United were well on top now, although Kienan McAleenan had to make a timely clearance to avert danger in a rare St Roch's attack.

In the 75th minute Cumbernauld ensured the vital three points when Scullion scored his second goal, combining with McAleenan before calmly netting to cement a good performance by the entire United team.

Rossvale responded on Saturday with a 3-0 win at Dalry to move back to within a point of United and will overtake them with a win in their final; match at Kello Rovers this Saturday.