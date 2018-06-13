Cup final could be last hurrah for Cumbernauld striker Winters

Veteran striker Robbie Winters admitted this week that tomorrow night’s Central League Cup final could be his last match.

And the 43-year-old would love nothing more than to go out on a high by helping Cumbernauld United lift the trophy against former club Pollok at Shettleston’s Greenfield Park.

Winters says he will see how he feels over the summer, but conceded: “It’s looking like my last game at the moment so it would be nice to finish with a wee trophy.

“I take it easy over the summer and then see what’s happening at the start of the season. But I’m getting too old for this two nights’ training.”

Since turning pro with Dundee United in 1992 Robbie has enjoyed success with a host of clubs, notably at United and Aberdeen, enjoyed spells in Norway and Iceland and won one Scotland cap - in a 1-0 victory over Germany in Bremen.

He joined Cumbernauld at the start of the season and has been a key figure in their development as a team over the course of the campaign.

And while his old club will be favourites, Winters believes United have the players to bring the cup back to Guy’s Meadow.

He said: “We had a bad start to the season but have grown throughout the season and finished very strong. We’ve not lost many games in the last 20.

“We’re in a good place. It was disappointing not getting to the play-offs but we can rectify that a wee bit by bringing a cup back to the club.

“It’s a one-off. Obviously Pollok will be confident going into the game, but at the same time the game’s at Shettleston which is not the best place for a final.

“The two teams will be trying to get the ball down and play, but I am sure it will be difficult on the surface there.

“Pollok are big favourites but I think we can beat anybody on our day. If everybody turns up and plays well we’ll have a good chance.

“Hopefully the boys don’t get nerves and just go out and play their game.”

A supporters’ bus will leave Guy’s Meadow at 6.30pm and the town centre at 6.35pm. To book a seat phone John Kirk on 07481 479087. Kick-off is 7.30pm.