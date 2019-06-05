Cyprus to train at Kilsyth Rangers ahead of Hampden clash with Scotland

Junior side Kilsyth Rangers are providing training facilities for the Cyprus squad ahead of their European Championship qualifier with Scotland at Hampden on Saturday.

The Cypriots are staying at the nearby Westerwood Hotel in Cumbernauld and will hold a training session at the club's Duncansfield Park - renowned for the quality of its surface - on Thursday.

They will also be staying at the Westerwood on Saturday night, after their game with Scotland, and will have another session at Duncansfield before flying off for their next match against Russia in Nizhny Novgorod on Tuesday.

Kilsyth Rangers secretary William Dunbar explained: "Any time there are teams staying there the SFA put them in touch with us if they are looking for a grass pitch, which rules out the likes of Broadwood.

"We've also had Scotland Under-19s and other sides training there in the past."