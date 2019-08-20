Danny Lennon insists Clyde making progress despite tough start

Clyde boss Danny Lennon believes his side are making progress despite sitting bottom of the League One table after three games.

The Bully Wee have found life hard going after stepping up from the bottom tier, with their opening trio of matches yielding just a single point.

Another tough test awaits Clyde this Saturday with unbeaten league leaders and title favourites Falkirk heading for Broadwood.

But Lennon says there are positives to take from last week’s loss at Airdrie, despite the 3-1 defeat.

He said: “We’re trying to concentrate on what the first half performance was all about. I was really pleased with that, but disappointed in how we started the second half, conceding so early. That gets their tails up.

“I thought that at 1-1 the game went like a game of tennis, they were attacking, we were attacking and both teams were trying to get the upper hand.

“In terms of we lost the first and second goals, they were scrappy one.

“We’re then trying to get something out of the game with a couple of bigger ones up there to try and get a wee break of the ball, and the third goal you have to say was an absolutely fantastic piece of forward and a wonderful finish.

“We’ve got to do better but we are making slow progress

“I thought young Ross Lyons did exceptionally well, always positive, always trying to take us on that front foot and if we’ve got guys like that coming in and willing to step up it’s very, very healthy.

“I thought wee Mark Lamont was energetic in the middle of the park as well. So there are some positives and it’s important we continue to build on that and work with a group of players that are prepared to learn.”