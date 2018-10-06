Danny Lennon looking forward to taking his Clyde side to Hampden

Clyde will be going for their fifth win in a row when they head for Hampden on Saturday to take on Queen's Park.

For many of the Bully Wee it will be their first experience of playing at the National Stadium, a venue Clyde haven't visited since the bitter disappointment of their promotion play-off second leg in 2016.

FOLLOW THE LIVE ACTION:

Queen's Park v Clyde

Clyde won 1-0 that day, but it wasn't enough to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first leg at Broadwood and it was Queen's who stepped up to League One.

Promotion is once again in Clyde's sights this season and the Bully Wee side go into the match on the back of a four-game winning run - against a side who haven't won in four games.

Lennon said: "It's always nice to play at Hampden. It gives players the opportunity to play at the National Stadium and for some of ours, it will be their first experience of it.

"Other than the surroundings though, it's no different to any other league game and nothing changes in the preparation.

"Our aim is always to improve on our previous performance, no matter what the result was. We've done our due diligence on Queen's Park and we respect them as we do with all of our opponents.

"There's always a wee bit of added edge in a local derby match and we want to give our supporters the bragging rights."

Other than back-up keeper Kieran Hughes - out with a shoulder injury - Lennon is likely to have a full squad to pick from.