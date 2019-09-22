Danny Lennon rules out Partick Thistle switch by signing new Clyde deal

Danny Lennon is staying with Clyde after speculation linking with with a move to former club Partick Thistle.

The 50-year-old was top of Thistle's wish list to replace Gary Caldwell, axed by the Championship side last week.

But Clyde have moved quickly to retain his services by extending his contract until 2022 - with the Bully Wee boss insisting he's going nowhere.

Clyde are understood to have rejected a Thistle approach to speak to Lennon before securing their manager on a new deal.

And Lennon - a former Thistle title-winning skipper - says that while he still harbours ambitions to manage at a higher level, he believes he can do that with Clyde.

He told the club website: "It was flattering to be considered in the mix for the vacant manager's position at Partick Thistle, a full-time club in a higher division, with whom I have a positive history in my playing days.

"However, I am grateful for the excellent working relationship I have here at Clyde with the chairman, board, coaching staff and playing staff. I am also delighted with the tremendous, positive support and communication I have with the fans here.

"The chemistry in all of these areas is indeed special and all of us, together, are writing a significant, noteworthy chapter in the history of Clyde FC. We are all enjoying our football right now and that is incredibly important.

"I still have ambitions to manage in higher leagues. My dream, passion and focus is to do all I can, together with everyone else at this great club, to fulfil those ambitions at Clyde.

"In less than two years we have gone from the bottom of League 2 to mid-table in League 1. I am excited about what we can all achieve together during the next three years of my contract as manager of Clyde.

"I want to thank everyone for the trust placed in me and I look forward to making memories with you in the months and years ahead."

The new deal with Clyde takes Lennon - who only renewed his previous contract in May - to the end of the 2021-22 season, with the option of a further one year.

Clyde chairman David Dishon said: "We are delighted to secure Danny on a well-deserved, extended new deal as he is a much sought-after, talented manager.

"He is an integral part of the club and has captured the hearts of everyone here with a fantastic couple of years, helping to turn the club around.

"This shows our ambition and there is something special at the club right now, with a lot of positivity. I look forward to continuing our strong working relationship."