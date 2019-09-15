David Goodwillie gets five goals as Clyde hammer Stranraer

Clyde took all three points at home to Stranraer in a bizarre and controversial fashion with a 6-1 thumping.

The Bully Wee battered Stranraer with David Goodwillie scoring five of Clyde's six, three of them from the penalty spot.

The opener seemed long overdue, as Clyde put the visitors to the sword in the opening half-hour. Chances cropped up for Ally Love, Goodwillie and Ray Grant, with only Stranraer keeper, Max Currie getting in the way.

Stranraer had been weathering the storm and had begun building into the match by the time Clyde were awarded their first spot kick.

Stranraer’s Adam Cummins was given a straight red card, having denied a clear goal scoring chance for winger Love, and Goodwillie dispatched from 12 yards, firing down the middle, as the keeper dived to his left-hand post.

Just four minutes later, referee, Craig Napier pointed to the spot again, this time for a flailing elbow on Raymond Grant from Ryan Thomson on the edge of the penalty area.

Goodwillie dispatched once again to make Stranraer’s mountain to climb even higher.

Goodwillie grabbed his hat-trick just before half-time, as space opened up for Clyde’s number nine 20 yards from goal, and his brilliant strike beat the goalkeeper, going in off the inside of the left post.

A third penalty was awarded to Clyde in the second half, after Goodwillie rounded the goalkeeper, before being brought down by a desperate attempt at grabbing the ball from Currie.

The referee had no option but to award another penalty. This time, Currie saved the spot-kick, but the kick was ordered to be retaken by the match officials who deemed Currie to be off from his line, and Goodwillie made no mistake at his second attempt.

Stranraer got one back, as the away side broke from a Clyde corner, and substitute James Hilton scored with a great strike at the near post to deny Clyde their clean sheet.

But Clyde were not to be stopped, hitting the woodwork twice before grabbing a fifth on the 80-minute mark.

Chris Johnston came inside from the right wing, before playing through substitute, Darren Smith, who opened up his body to slot the ball home across the goalkeeper.

But it wasn’t over there, as Kieran Duffie crossed from the right into Goodwillie, who did a few keepie-ups at the near post before lashing the ball into the roof of the net to finish the match in style.