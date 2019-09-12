David Goodwillie reaches century of Clyde appearances

Clyde skipper David Goodwillie has completed a century of appearances for the Bully Wee.

Boss Danny Lennon made a special presentation to the 30-year-old former Scotland international before Saturday’s game with Queen of the South, in recognition of his 100th game for the club.

Goodwillie, who joined Clyde in 2017, reached the ton in the previous week’s League One goalless draw at Forfar Athletic.

And he marked game number 101 in typical style - by finding the net. Goodwillie scored Clyde’s second from the penalty spot - his 60th for the club - as the Bully Wee came from two down to win 3-2 and knock their Championship opponents out of the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup.