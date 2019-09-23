David Goodwillie red carded but Clyde still earn point at Peterhead

Clyde claimed a point from their trip to Peterhead on Saturday despite having to play without David Goodwillie for more than an hour.

The Bully Wee skipper was red-carded after 28 minutes, not long after his equaliser cancelled out an early Peterhead opener.

That came in the fifth minute. A pinpoint cross from the right wing by Gary Fraser found Derek Lyle and the veteran striker glanced the ball into the net from six yards.

Back came the Bully Wee and a Chris Johnston corner from the right picked out Chris McStay at the back post but his shot hit the side netting.

Clyde weren’t to be denied though and they were level after 16 minutes, Goodwillie smashing a shot into the roof of the net after being set up by Mark Lamont and it was game on.

A potential game changing incident came on 28 minutes when Goodwillie needlessly clashed with David Ferguson, a late challenge into the head of the young defender after he had cleared that left Ferguson prostrate on the ground at the edge of the penalty area and Goodwillie seeing red.

Almost on half time Martin McNiff somehow managed to head wide when well placed from an Ally Love free kick.

Peterhead seemed set to make their man advantage count after the restart, Rory McAllister with a low angled shot but it was easily gathered by David Mitchell in the visitors goal. Clyde responded with a Love shot being well saved at the expense of a corner.

If anything it was the visitors who looked sharper on the break as the Blue Toon struggled to carve out clear cut chances and a long range effort from McAllister that ballooned over the bar followed soon after by a similar outcome from Jamie Stevenson.