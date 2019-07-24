Derby victory for Partick Thistle as Clyde fall just short in thrilling encounter

Clyde came just short of earning a point and a potential second bonus point as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Glasgow rivals Partick Thistle in Wednesday night's Betfred Cup encounter.

The result means that the Bully Wee exit the competition with one game still to play - away to Queen's Park this Saturday.

Thitsle made a late change to the starting line-up just moments before kick off with Raffa De Vita promoted to the starting XI and the Italian forced David Mitchell in to an early save.

The ball was cut back to him inside the box at 10 yards but Mitchell did well to block the effort at the expense of a corner which came to nothing.

The home side were able to take the lead on 11 minute though after Joe Cardle, who had been a menace down the right channel in the early stages, sent a well placed cross to the back post where Shea Gordon headed across the face of goal and in to the far corner leaving Mitchell no chance.

Clyde had been relying on the counter attack to get at the Thistle defence with David Goodwillie as always leading the line.

However, it was a good passing move in the Thistle half which eventually lead to a corner for the Bully Wee which was whipped in to the back post and met by Tony Wallace.

Much like the home goal the header was sent across the face of goal and into the net to level the scores.

Clyde had a short spell on top after that with Thistle shook by the goal but the home side soon reestablished their grip on the game.

Cardle and Gordon both had chances from 20 yards which went sailing over the bar when they perhaps could have done better before the half ended with Mitchell again saving well to deny De Vita.

The Italian's shot had the ex-Falkirk stopper at full stretch as it looked destined for the inside of the far post but instead it was blocked away for a corner which was headed clear by the visiting defence bringing an end to the first half.

What followed was an incredible 20 minutes spell at the start of the second half with goals, owns goals and ghost goals.

The Jags brought on veteran striker Kenny Miller and the substitution proved impactful as the former Scotland international headed his side back in front after 49 minutes, rising to meet a free kick at the near post and bullet a header past Mitchell.

Shortly after Partick thought they were 3-1 in front with another Miller header but Mitchell got a hand to it to produce a great save and palm the ball away from the top corner.

Firhill erupted with shouts that the ball had crossed the line but the referee waved play on to the protestations of the Thistle fans and players.

They weren't kept out for long though and did have their third around the hour mark when a low driven cross across the face of goal by Ryan Williamson was met by Shea Gordon in acres of space to slot home from 10 yards for his second and Partick's third.

As if the earlier ghost goal hadn't been a strange enough incident, Thistle added more madness to the game with a surreal own goal from captain Stuart Bannigan.

A stray back pass from the player caught Scott Fox napping in the Thistle goal and with the ball itself being a poor one it found it's way in to the far right corner of the net with Fox stranded at the other side of the goal.

After that though the game died down and while there were still chances from both sides Thistle were able to hang on to the win and secure their passage in to the last 16 and make sure of Clyde's elimination.