Doubts growing over Rossvale v Kilsyth Rangers match due to road closures

Junior side Kilsyth Rangers say they might be unable to fulfil Wednesday's game with Rossvale due to road closures because of a major cycle race.

The sides are due to meet at Huntershill in a West Region Championship match, kick-off 7pm.

But a number of roads in the area are being closed to allow the European Championship Road Race - part of the multi-sport Glasgow 2018 event - to take place.

And both teams say that could cause major problems for players and supporters.

On Saturday Rossvale put out a message on Twitter pointing out that Springburn Road and Kirkintilloch Road would be closed with diversions in operation and urging anyone going to the game to allow extra time for their journey.

But now Kilsyth have gone a stage further and said there are major doubts over whether they can make the game at all.

A club statement on Twitter said: "The club have expressed their concerns over the ability to make Wednesday's match at Rossvale.

"With the European road race closing off surrounding roads and with anticipated grid lock around the city. We await a response from the management committee."