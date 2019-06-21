Dundee United loan star Scott Banks hopes helping Clyde go up is just the start

Scott Banks says helping Clyde to promotion in his loan spell at Broadwood has made him even more determined to work hard to succeed.

The teenager was a massive hit in his spell at the club on loan from Dundee United with many pundits predicting a bright future for him.

Bully Wee boss Danny Lennon took what some regarded as a gamble in starting him in the crucial promotion final second leg against Annan.

But the 17-year-old repaid that faith - and then some - with a Man of the Match display as Clyde finally ended their decade-long exile in Scottish football’s lowest tier.

It was a day Banks says he won’t forget - although there was an unexpected hitch before he could join in the celebrations.

He said: “I got drug tested after the game so I missed the celebrations in the changing room! But we went out on to the park and we celebrated there. I hadn’t experienced anything like that before.

“To get man of the match in the promotion game I was delighted. I was really happy with how I played and I can’t describe the feeling of getting promoted.

“I just played well and I think because I’m still young I wasn’t feeling the pressure I just wanted to showcase what I would do, there wasn’t a lot of pressure on me so I was like: ‘give me the ball’.

“It gives you the taste of a little bit of success and makes you think ‘this is what I want’. It gives me the drive to work harder. I fancy a bit more of that and I know what I’ve got to do. I want to play in more big games like that.”

Banks’s three-month spell with the Bully Wee was an object lesson on how the loan system can be beneficial to both parties.

For Banks it provided valuable experience to help him break through into Dundee United’s first team.

For Clyde it provided some sparkling performances and a wonder strike against Peterhead which blew away any other Goal of the Season contenders.

Banks said: “I scored a few goals in the reserves but I was getting a bit frustrated as I was wanting my first goal so I cut inside and just hit it.

“I was just delighted and there was no better way to score my first goal. I’ll be doing well to score a better one but hopefully I can.

“It was a great moment unfortunately we didn’t go and win the game but to come on at half-time and make that impact was great for me personally.

“I got very fortunate it happened at the right time. Scott Robertson, the development coach at Dundee United, felt the under 18s wasn’t pushing me enough so they wanted me to go out on loan and get some experience and luckily the next week the offer came in from Clyde. I was lucky to get game time and when I got my chance I took it.

“It was a great group of people. Everyone made me feel welcome at the club and it was a great experience, that’s why I feel quite lucky.

“The fans were brilliant. I felt I hadn’t actually done anything and they were already supporting me and made me feel so welcome. I was fortunate to have them on my side and they don’t know how much that means.”