Dundee United on-loan youngster Scott Banks wowing Clyde fans

Teenager Scott Banks is already proving a fans' favourite at Clyde, just three appearances into his loan spell from Dundee United.

The 17-year-old is on loan until the end of the season and made his bow as a substitute in the win over Albion Rovers at Broadwood two weeks ago.

His performance off the bench earned him a starting place against Queen's Park at Hampden where he was a constant threat to the home defence, either down the left flank or coming inside.

Another impressive display followed in Tuesday's win at Stirling Albion where the youngster was given a standing ovation by the Bully Wee supporters when he was substituted near the end.

And it's not just Clyde who are benefiting from bringing Banks to Broadwood. The level-headed youngster says he is loving the experience and competitive edge first-team football is bringing - and says it can only make him a better player.

He said: "Playing at Hampden was a brilliant experience. It's something you always want to do when you're a wee kid and I've been there a lot but never actually played on the pitch so it was a good experience getting a run and I thought I did alright.

"I'm really enjoying it. Everyone's really supportive and I'm just really enjoying it, it's all a new experience for me and I think it will make me a better player."

"After a game the dressing room's way different to anything. If I'm playing 18s or reserves the result doesn't reallyu matter. Here everyone's just so passionate about it and it's way different to what I've experienced before.

"In the 18s if we've lost, even in the last minute, we're still not fuming, we're sitting asking 'what's the game next week?' But here it means everything."

Clyde boss Danny Lennon is also delighted with the acquisition of Banks - and predicts big things in the future for him.

He said: "You can see the qualities in young Scott,a terrific attitude, a lot of potential, one for the future and we're delighted to have him on board.

"He's a level headed boy and somebody that's got a lot of hard work. But it's a win-win situation for Dundee United and for Clyde, but more importantly for the player.

"If we can help Scott continue to grown in the way that Dundee United have, I'm sure we'll be good for one another.

"He's certainly one that I'll look in years to come to see having a fantastic career."