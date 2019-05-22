Eastfield aiming for Hampden glory in Scottish Amateur Cup Final

Cumbernauld side Eastfield have their big day in the sun this weekend when they play in the Scottish Amateur Cup Final at Hampden.

Eastfield - believed to be the first football team from the town to reach a national cup final - will be up against Colville Park.

In contrast to Eastfield, the Motherwell side are no stranger to the occasion and are in their sixth final in eight seasons.

They finally won the trophy in 2016 and 2017 after losing three finals in a row from 2012 to 2014.

But with both sides playing in the Central Scottish AFL Premier Division it’s far from a step into the unknown for the Cumbernauld outfit.

The sides meet on a regular basis in league and cup and played as recently as last Wednesday - with Eastfield coming out on top 3-2 in a Cinema Cup semi-final at Duncansfield Park in Kilsyth.

Eastfield boss Chris Brown concedes Colville Park will be most people’s favourites.

But he said: “Last week’s win will give us a wee bit more belief.

“We’ve tried to underplay it a wee bit. The average age of our team’s about 24 so we’ve got a lot of young boys and the core of their team have been in these finals so many times.

“They’re not going to go up on Sunday and the occasion’s going to get the better of them. It will just be like another game for them.”

Chris, who is assisted by coaches Stevie Fulton (ex-Celtic and Hearts) and Chris Brogan, says teamwork rather than individual stars is the side’s man strength.

He said: “We have good players who are important - Dale Fulton in the holding role and Ryan Murney and Nico Petrucci are more offensive, but we’re not really that kind of team with a superstar player.

“We’ve got a lot of good young boys with a lot of energy about them and that’s the key to it.

“We’ve had a lot of people who have been involved with amateur football in Cumbernauld for 30 years and more and have never seen a team getting to this stage and they’re all coming.”

Kick-off at Hampden on Sunday is 3pm.