Eastfield through to first ever Scottish Amateur Cup final

Eastfield booked their place in the Scottish Amateur Scottish Cup final with a 1-0 win over Paisley outfit Alba Thistle at New Douglas Park last Tuesday.

A first-half goal from Nico Petrucci was enough to seal the win and a clash with CSAFL rivals Colville Park at Hampden on May 26.

Eastfield started the game at a frantic pace and their pressure paid off with five minutes on the clock.

Neat footwork from Dale Fulton in the middle of the park allowed him to create space to play a dinked through ball for Nico Petrucci who had beaten the offside trap and collected the ball 30 yards from goal.

The striker kept a cool head as he advanced towards the area and slotted past the keeper from inside the penalty area to give Eastfield a perfect start.

Despite the good start from Eastfield, Alba were coming into the game and had their first chance on the half hour.

A free-kick from 25 yards out was struck well by Craig McCready but Eastfield keeper Greg McGuinness got across well and saved well to his right.

Just before half time Eastfield had a chance to make it two.

A free-kick from just inside the Alba half was floated to the back post by Dale Fulton and was met by Tyler Fulton who headed across the six-yard area, but nobody attacked the knock down, which would have been an easy tap in.

The second half started with Alba pushing and trying to find an equaliser, but the centre-back pairing of Andy Renny and Nicky Stewart were excellent to deny their opponents any route back into the match.

Again, Eastfield had another great chance to double their advantage. Good work by Ryan Murney on the left wing as he dribbled past two defenders and raced into the area before laying the ball back for Mark Hansen who didn’t realise the space he had to shoot and so he tried to play another pass which was cut out.

Alba continued to push and despite having most of the possession, they struggled to create many chances as the Eastfield back line continued to stay resolute.

Eastfield did have the ball in the net with five minutes to play but Danny O’Neill’s close-range tap in was ruled out for offside.

Alba continued to try and find an equaliser, but it just wasn’t to be their night as Eastfield held on to clinch the victory.