Edinburgh City 0-1 Clyde

Danny Lennon reminded his Clyde side that the job is far from complete as they aim to reach the play-off finals

Lennon's men return to Broadwood with a one goal advantage from their trip to Ainslie Park.

But the hosts showed on Tuesday night that they'll carry a goal threat in the second leg, hitting the woodwork three times.

So, the Bully Wee boss has called on his men to show the right attitude as they aim to set up a date with either Annan or Stenny.

Lennon said: "You always want to win every game and keep a clean sheet, but it's only half-time.

"We know the challenge we have.

"They're always very, very close games and in the second you could see Edinburgh looked very dangerous from set-play situations.

"They worked one or two things and had a couple of very good opportunities in the second half.

"We have to be aware of that and bring more of the qualities that we showed in the first half.

"We knew they'd improve and they did that.

"It's a tie which certainly isn't over."

City were dealt a pre-match blow when talisman Blair Henderson was ruled out through injury.

Had the striker been available, then it's a brave man who would suggest that the scoreline would be the same.

The hosts had a few gilt edged chances that the club's top scorer would have lapped up.

The game got off to a cracking start as both side had decent early opportunities.

City had by far the better, though, when Conrad Balatoni stooped to head a Craig Thomson delivery off the bar.

Play swung the other way and the visitors made the most of it.

David Goodwillie used his power to surge into the City box and his neat cut-back was met by Kristoffer Syvertsen who found the back of the net.

After the frantic start things died down pretty swiftly with neither side posing too many problems.

The best chance came the way of Clyde with Ally Love's dipping drive needing to be tipped over the bar by Antell.

The second half saw Edinburgh again pose more of a threat in front of goal and striker Scott Shepherd will be kicking himself that he didn't convert at least one of the openings he created for himself.

But Clyde survived, and take the slimmest of advantages into Saturday's return fixture.