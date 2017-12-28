Element of surprise missing for Clyde boss Lennon

Clyde boss Danny Lennon blamed a stuttering start and a lack of quality in the final third as the reasons why his side succumbed to a 0-0 draw at home to Berwick Rangers on Saturday.

Lennon admitted he was disappointed with the way his side started what proved to be third third successive 0-0 stalemate.

He said: “We tried one or two different things today to try and bring that element of surprise but we couldn’t quite get our foot down - it was too direct for us.

“We had a bit more possession than Berwick and got into good areas but we have to try and make that final ball count.”

“The team have still defended in the right manner, which is something that will always give you the platform to go and win a game of football.

“I felt we dominated the game without creating many clear cut goalscoring opportunities.

“Berwick were organised but we looked very much in control.”

Lennon was also full of praise for midfielder Darren Ramsay, whose set pieces caused Berwick problems all afternoon.

He said: “I thought more likely our goal was going to come from a set play.

“I mean we must have had about half a dozen corners and free kicks in the final third.

“Darren Ramsay’s deliveries into the area were bang on the money and caused them plenty problems.”

Next up for Clyde is a trip to play Edinburgh City.