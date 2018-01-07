Elgin 2 Clyde 1: Late winner sinks Bully Wee

Danny Lennon saw his Clyde side end an eight-and-a-half hour wait for a goal, but not the win he so desperately wanted.

David Goodwillie’s second half strike, the Bully Wee’s first since mid-November, couldn’t even earn a share of the spoils as Elgin nicked victory with an 87th minute strike.

Goodwillie also missed a penalty on a disappointing day for the Broadwood side.

Clyde had chances to go in front when recent signing Ally Love saw a promising snapshot clip an Elgin defender and spin past, while from the corner Love’s cross picked out Smart Osadolor unmarked but the striker’s header was poor and off target.

The visitors were then hit by a lightning raid from their hosts, which ended with Brian Cameron looping a header over keeper Blair Currie to give Elgin an 18th minute lead.

Clyde’s scoring duck should have been ended by Goodwillie on 36 minutes but he struck the post with a penalty after Osadolor had been fouled.

Elgin, who lost seven goals at Peterhead in midweek, kept a solid defensive unit on Saturday but were finally breached when Goodwillie swept home following a corner on 68 minutes.

Moments earlier, Clyde had escaped losing a second when Callum Home turned a cross on to his own post.

Currie then denied City sub Chris McLeish but was powerless with three minutes to go to stop what proved to be a home winner.

The away defence failed to deal with Ali Sutherland’s corner on the left and Dodd stepped in to fire home the decisive goal.

Clyde: Currie, Home, Lowdon, McNiff, Munro, Breslin (Ferguson 69), Cuddihy, Lang, Osadolor (Gormley 57), Goodwillie, Love (Ramsay 83). Subs: Stewart, Lamont, Duffie, Trialist.