Elgin City 2 Clyde 1: Bully Wee 16-match undefeated streak ends

Clyde’s outstanding 16 match undefeated streak came to an end on Saturday against Elgin City, just hours after the club found out about a four point deduction.

The points deduction, mixed with the fact that Peterhead beat Annan 2-1 and Clyde lost to Elgin by the same scoreline, means the Bully Wee move from seven points behind with a game in hand, to 14 points behind.

The title, then, is surely now outwith the reach of Clyde – and the players looked somewhat distracted by the news that they found out at 8.15am on Saturday morning.

Elgin, who moved up to fifth with this result and harbour play-off hopes of their own, started very brightly at Borough Briggs.

A really neat Elgin move on seven minutes ended with Scott Roberts rolling an effort which Blair Currie easily gathered.

Just three minutes later, though, and Currie was picking the ball out of the back of his net.

Matthew Cooper sent a perfect cross in from the right-hand side and Ross MacIver, on loan at Elgin from Ross County, stooped to nod past Currie at the near post.

Clyde had a huge chance to equalise on 17 minutes, but David Goodwillie was denied by the legs of goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay after being sent through one-on-one.

And that was all the Bully Wee created, until they equalised in controversial fashion on the stroke of half-time.

A long ball into the box by John Rankin was swept by the wind and ‘keeper Gourlay back tracked and pushed the ball out – but only as far as Martin McNiff who was adjudged to have bundled it over the line. On reflection, it didn’t look in – but provided a timely boost for Danny Lennon going into the break.

Elgin were aggrieved with the decision and started the second half with a fine chance. Scott Roberts was sent one-on-one but sliced wide.

Clyde came slightly into the game with 20 minutes to go, before Elgin dominated the latter stages.

First, Mark Lamont nearly went round the keeper before Raymond Grant was superbly denied by Gourlay when his rasping effort was tipped round the post.

Elgin took the lead on 79 minutes, with youngster Ross MacIver poking in a first time finish for 2-1.

Clyde responded with two big chances. A mix-up between keeper and defender allowed Rankin a chance, but he poked wide from close range, before substitute Jack Boyle was denied well.

Elgin should have made it 3-1 twice late on as MacIver searched for a hat-trick.

He was denied before Chris McLeish’s shot was cleared off the line by McNiff.

MacIver was at it again on the stroke of full-time, this time he was denied by Currie before Morrison’s shot was blocked.

A poor performance from Clyde, but perhaps understandable in the circumstances – and given the run the players have been on.