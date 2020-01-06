Ex-Rangers star Gregg Wylde delighted to link up with Lennon at Clyde

Gregg Wylde is hoping that a move closer to home can help to kick start his career.

The 28-year-old former Rangers winger has signed for League One outfit Clyde and made his debut for them as a second-half substitute in their 3-3 draw with Stranraer at Broadwood on Saturday.

After a promising start to his career at Rangers, which included a League Cup winner’s medal from a 2-1 win over Celtic in 2011, Wylde left when the club fell into administration, opting to cancel his contract and waive redundancy entitlement in a bid to help other workers keep their jobs.

He then joined Bolton Wanderers and has since had spells at a number of clubs on both sides of the border, including Aberdeen, St Mirren, Plymouth Argyle anbd, latterly, Livingston.

It was the chance to renew working with Danny Lennon, his boss at St Mirren, which helped convince him to sign for Clyde.

He said: “Danny’s given me an opportunity to come in until the end of the season, play games and help the team out.”

“When I left Livingston he phoned me a couple of weeks after - I had a few options in the league below and the league above, but I thought Danny would be the best option because I’ve worked with him before, and with Moory [assistant Allan Moore] as well and I think it’s the best club for me to come and play.

“I’m only five minutes down the road because I stay in Kirky so it’s not too far. I’m just happy to be here and hopefully I can kick on from here.”

His Clyde career certainly had an eventful start, as they came from 2-0 down with 10 men against Stranraer to earn a draw thanks to a David Goodwillie hat-trick.

And the chance to link up with Goodwillie is something Wylde is looking forward to after two previous ‘near misses’.

He said: “He actually came to Aberdeen when I left and then he went to Plymouth and I had just left Plymouth.

“This is the first time I’ve actually played with him and I have to say the guy’s out of this world in this league. You can see why he’s played at Blackburn and Dundee United.

“Even the third goal, he’s headed it in and I’m thinking ‘how’s that even gone in?’ The guy’s a goalscorer and that’s what teams need.”