Ex-Rangers winger Gregg Wylde signs for Clyde

New Clyde signing Gregg Wylde
Former Rangers wide man Gregg Wylde has become Clyde's first signing of the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old, who began his career at Ibrox and also had spells at Bolton Wanderers, Aberdeen, St Mirren, Plymouth Argyle and, latterly, Livingston, has put pen to paper on a deal with the Bully Wee until the end of the season.

The former Scotland under-21 international - whose father Gordon played for Clyde in the 1990s - went straight into the squad for Satuirday's League One clash with Stranraer at Broadwood.