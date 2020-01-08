Falkirk rule out move for Clyde skipper David Goodwillie

Falkirk have quashed fans' speculation of a move for Clyde forward David Goodwillie.

Fevered speculation swept the Bairns support last week that a signing was imminent and that the League One top scorer was bound for the Falkirk Stadium.

However no move transpired and manager David McCracken was asked about the strength of the rumour following the Bairns 3-0 win over Dumbarton.

He said: "That's not a move that the club will be venturing upon so I can kill off that rumour."

Goodwillie scored a second half hat-trick against Stranraer to earn Clyde a point and has 21 goals in 25 games this season. He tops the League One goalscorers' charts ahead of Falkirk frontman Declan McManus who struck a double against Dumbarton.