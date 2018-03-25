First half goal blitz sees Clyde topple Montrose

Three first half goals gave Clyde another impressive win, this time against title challengers Montrose, which has moved them to withing two points of the promotion play-offs.

The result, paired with Elgin’s 2-0 win away at Stenny, means the three clubs are now in a tight battle for fourth spot.

David Goodwillie scores Clyde's third goal against Montrose (pic by Michael Gillen)

The Bully Wee made one change to the side that won 3-0 at Edinburgh City with Raymond Grant coming in to the starting 11 for the suspended Kevin Nicoll who was sent off in that game.

Montrose also made one change to their team after beating Peterhead 3-2, Martyn Fotheringham coming in for the injured Michael Bolochoweckyj.

Clyde had a couple of shots from distance in the opening 20 minutes, Barry Cuddihy’s effort coming closest but nothing to trouble Fleming.

Montrose then had a good chance when Blair Currie came off his line to punch a cross clear before it could reach Chris Templeman at the back post with the ball falling to Jamie Redman on the edge of the box who blasted it over the bar.

Clyde took the lead just after the half hour in spectacular style when Mark Lamont’s brilliant strike from 20 yards came off the inside of Fleming’s right hand post before settling in the back of the net.

Lamont then came close scoring a second spectacular edge of the are strike but Fleming was able to beat away the winger’s half-volley.

Clyde then went 2-0 up on 40 minutes when Martin McNiff headed in a Christopher McStay corner at the back post. And only five minutes later it was three, Goodwillie controlling and turning on the edge of 18 yards before thundering a shot into the goal, Fleming with no chance.

The Bully Wee started the second half the way they ended the first, another good corner deliver from McStay and Dylan Cogill’s header rebounding off the post.

Montrose registered their first effort on target on 55 minutes, Craig Johnston who replaced Fotheringham at half time bursting through on goal and forcing a good save out of Currie.

Their next chance came from another substitute, Kerry Hay on for Jamie Redman, but his shot from 20 yards was well over the bar on 65 minutes.

Clyde managed to get in one more speculative effort from the edge of the box when Jordan Stewart hit a volley from the corner of the 18 yard area which skimmed the cross bar on its way out for a goal kick.

Montrose almost got what would have been nothing more than a consolation on 83 minutes when Paul Watson spotted Currie off his line and hit a shot from 25 yards which rebounded off the upright then off the back of Currie before being cleared.