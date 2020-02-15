First half goals enough for Airdrieonians to see off Clyde

Clyde were made to pay for a poor first half performance at the Penny Cars Stadium as two goals inside the opening half hour saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat.

Danny Lennon made three changes to the starting 11 that lost to Celtic with Ross Lyon, Ross Cuningham and Greg Wylde replacing Tom Lang, Mark Lamont and Martin McNiff.

Torrential conditions plagued the match with a heavy downpour through out and a strong wind causing issues for the Bully Wee with the home side opting to play with the wind on their backs in the first half.

It resulted in the worst possible start for Clyde as Airdrie took the lead after just three minutes when David Mitchell picked up a pass back from Craig Howie resulting in a indirect free kick from six yards which was touched on to Andy Ryan who rifled it in to the top right corner.

The weather continued to cause issues and Mitchell looked to be caught out by a 20 yard strike from Paul McKay which was taken by the wind but luckily for the visitors it went just over, clipping the crossbar on its way out.

It should have been 2-0 after 14 minutes when Callum Smith's cross was inch perfect to the back post for Andy Ryan who headed back in to the path of Paul McKay at six yards who, with David Mitchell at his mercy, took a fresh air swipe missing the ball completely and allowing the defence to clear.

Clyde then broke up the pitch and a cross from the right channel was just inches in front of David Goodwillie who couldn't make a connection.

Airdrie's next attack came on 25 minutes when Smith's cross from the right came to Ryan at the back post but his shot from eight yards was straight at Mitchell who got down low to hold on.

The Diamonds made it 2-0 on the half hour mark when Smith's angled shot inside the area was blocked by the legs on Mitchell and fell to McKay at six yards who was able to touch it first time in to the back of the empty net.

After a disappointing first half Clyde came out after the break and finally found a foot hold in the match as they began to see more of the ball and move it around in attacking areas.

Despite that there was little for either keeper to do and neither side had any real chance until Andy Ryan curled a right foot effort wide of the far post from 18 yards on 58 minutes.

Airdrie's Scott Gallacher was then called in to action for the first time on 61 minutes to block a David Goodwillie shot after the Clyde captain had done well to make space for himself on the edge of the area.

Just one minute later and Adam Livingstone fired a dipping effort wide of the far post from the corer of the 18 yard box which was followed by the first yellow card of the afternoon which went to Airdrie manager Ian Murray for his protestations against a hand ball decision.

Danny Lennon opted for a double change on 68 minutes with Chris McStay and Mark Lamont replacing Ross Cunningham and Ross Lyon.

Lamont was then immediately involved in setting up a great chance for Clyde as he played in David Goodwillie with a neat through ball but the striker took one touch to many which allowed Gallacher to narrow the angle enough to block the eventual strike away for a corner.

The substitute was then found looking for the breakthrough again just one minute later but his shot from 20 yards was well wide.

The Diamonds should have scored a third on 85 minutes when Kyle McDonald's cross from the right was met at six yards by Callum Smith who sent a free header over the bar.

The final five minutes were almost as disappointing as the first half for Clyde as Airdrie once again had all of the possession and saw the game out to secure the three points.