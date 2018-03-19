First home league win of season for Cumbernauld

Two Robbie Winters goals helped Cumbernauld United to their first home league win of the season against Kello Rovers on Saturday.

Winters’ double, on bitterly cold afternoon at Guy’s Meadow, followed Chris Lennon’s opener and sealed a 3-0 win for Andy Frame’s side.

United got off to a great start with a goal in the 10th minute. Davie Dickson sent a fine defence splitting ball through to Lennon who ran in, sidestepped keeper Ryan Dunsmuir and put the ball into the corner of the net.

United got a fright when, from the resultant centre, Rovers had a great chance to equalise, Declan Hill finding himself in space but blasting well over.

United were playing some good football but the visitors threatened again when a Graeme Ramage free-kick brought out a fine save from Graeme Murphy.

United’s Paul McMenamin was then booked for dissent before Kello’s James Wilson squandered another chance by shooting well over.

Davie Dickson almost added to Cumbernauld’s lead when he latched on to a poor clearance from the Kello keeper to send a lob towards goal which unluckily hit the crossbar and bounced clear.

The elusive second United counter did arrive four minutes after the interval. Paddy McCabe got the ball just inside the visitors half, surged up the right and shrugged off two illegal challenges from Rovers players before being unceremoniously grounded in the box by a frantic Kello defender.

Robbie Winters took the resultant penalty kick to beat Dunsmuir comprehensively.

A few minutes later the now rampant McCabe was again brought down in a dangerous position but Lennon’s free kick went just past.

In the 65th minute it was virtually game over following brilliant leading up work from the home team. Tony Stevenson ,excellent as ever in the midfield, sent a perfect crossfield pass to McMenamin on the left whose ball across goal was met first time by Winters, giving Dunsmuir no chance.

McMenamin was then dismissed or a second yellow card in the 80th minute but the game was already won.