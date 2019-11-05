Former striker Sean Brown on target as Cumbernauld Colts beaten by East Stirlingshire

Cumbernauld United went down 3-1 to East Stirlingshire in a Lowland League encounter at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday.

Former Colts striker Sean Brown played a key role as his old side were unable to emulate fellow Broadwood tenants Clyde, winners over Falkirk at the same venue the previous week.

Brown was unlucky not to give his side the lead after failing to connect with a Nicky Low cross before failing to get on the end of Andy Rodgers’s teasing delivery not long after.

Brown’s wastefulness looked as though it wouldn’t come back to bite Shire when Rodgers won his side a penalty for handball. However Shire’s assistant manager failed to convert, Zander Gilchrist producing a fine diving save to deny the hosts an opener.

It appeared the visitors had weathered Shire’s storm, but Brown, looking to atone for his earlier wastefulness, ensured the hosts went into the break ahead, the target man rising highest to power a header into the top corner from the penalty spot following a set piece.

Jamie Dishington gave his side breathing space at the start of the second. The mercurial winger took the ball from his own half, ghosting past Colts players in the process, before producing a composed finish from outside the box.

Shire’s two outstanding players then combined to seemingly put the game beyond doubt when Brown teed up Dishington to curl into the top corner of the net.

Marty Wright made the scoreline more respectable for the outplayed visitors, but it did little to change the outcome as the hosts sailed to a comfortable win.