Goodwillie on target again as Clyde keep run going

Clyde's David Goodwillie was on target again
Clyde's David Goodwillie was on target again

David Goodwillie was once again the match winner for Clyde as Danny Lennon's side secured a fourth straight home win against Elgin on Tuesday night.

Goodwillie struck on the hour when he headed home a Chris McStay cross for the only goal of the game.

It was a fourth successive win at Broadwood and a seventh win in nine games for the Bully Wee who have moved up to seventh in the table - just a point behind Annan whom they face at Galabank on Saturday.

Goodwillie's goal also took his season's tally to 22, with 11 of them coming in those past nine games.