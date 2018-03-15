Goodwillie on target again as Clyde keep run going

David Goodwillie was once again the match winner for Clyde as Danny Lennon's side secured a fourth straight home win against Elgin on Tuesday night.

Goodwillie struck on the hour when he headed home a Chris McStay cross for the only goal of the game.

It was a fourth successive win at Broadwood and a seventh win in nine games for the Bully Wee who have moved up to seventh in the table - just a point behind Annan whom they face at Galabank on Saturday.

Goodwillie's goal also took his season's tally to 22, with 11 of them coming in those past nine games.