Hearts defender Alex Petkov uncertain over future as Clyde loan runs out

On-loan Alex Petkov says he doesn’t know where his future lies as he prepares for the opening of the January transfer window.

But if the giant defender does return to parent club Hearts, then he certainly saved the best until last at Broadwood.

In his final home game before his loan deal with Clyde expires, the Bulgarian under-21 international grabbed his first goal to set the Bully Wee on their way to a thrilling 3-1 win over Airdrie.

The 20-year-old, whose overall display earned him the Man of the Match award, admitted he was “buzzing” at both his goal and an important win.

He said: “I think it was a good performance after last week. We didn’t do our best up at Montrose and I think the boys delivered and it was a good team performance.

“It was my first professional goal, so [I’m] buzzing. It’s always good to get a goal early and I think we controlled the game after that. We got our second not long after and I just think we played really well.”

Petkov, who did net for Hearts under-20s in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup, says he has thoroughly enjoyed a spell at Clyde which has seen him make 13 first-team appearances.

He said: “It’s been great. There’s been ups and downs but I’ve enjoyed it. The boys are great, the staff’s great and it’s a great club to be at.

“I think I’ve improved on the physical side of the game. Most of the games here are physical, long balls, and it’s a fight so I think I’ve learned a lot.”

With a new manager, Daniel Stendel, now in place at Hearts, Petkov admits his immediate future is unclear.

He said: “I’m not sure yet, I’ve still to discuss it with everyone. It will be a good opportunity to go[back to Hearts] and impress,but we’ll see what happens. I just want to be playing every Saturday.”

For his part Danny Lennon hasn’t ruled out a loan extension for Petkov.

He said: “That was his best performance in a Clyde jersey. It’s been good to see Alex in these last three or four weeks getting a regular game and that’s certainly what we’ll gauge on what we’ll do with him in the January window.”