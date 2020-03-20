How do you solve a problem like league titles?

Football faces uncertain times, over the future, finances and of course the football calendar.

Debate over who is attributed prize money and titles is on-going incase the season doesn’t resume, and many have a vested interest.

Here are some scenarios, some serious, some unlikely, and some down-right interesting to consider as the powers-that-be decide on what the future holds for the beautiful game. Maybe one fits the bill, maybe none do and maybe there’s a need for a mix and match approach however controversial that may be.

POINTS

Just stop it now? The season is unbalanced in terms of opposition faced, home games and also games palyed in the case of Rangers in the top league and several lower down the ladder who suffered multiple call-offs. But if time was called early...

PREM: Celtic

CHAMP: Dundee Utd

L1: Raith Rovers

L2: Cove Rangers

LEAGUE POSITION

John McGlynn made the call for Raith Rovers to be handed the title based on being top of the league for all but two weeks of the campaign. More of a Tour de France idea when the first over the line at the end isn’t necessarily the winner - a ‘Tour de Fife’ if you will. Of course that doesn’t do much for a ‘title race’ when the winner at the finishing line isn’t actually the winner

PREM: Celtic

CHAMP: Dundee Utd

L1: Raith Rovers

L2: Cove Rangers

GOAL AVERAGE

With 54 goals and five more than their rivals, Falkirk fans will like this one. It doesn’t recognise wins though and a rewards a 3-3 draw more than a 1-0 win. Celtic would still win the top league though with top scorer Odsonne Edouard finding the net on average every 96 minutes. McManus has played 118mins per strike.

PREM: Celtic

CHAMP: Dundee Utd

L1: Falkirk

L2: Cove Rangers

AVERAGE CROWD

Football is nothing without the fans, so the saying goes. So a reward for the fans who had backed their teams in the biggest numbers could settle it. Of course that’s not fair on the diehards, traipising cross-country to watch a scoreless draw on a wet Wednesday in November.

DISCIPLINARY

What about following UEFA’s lead and rewarding fair play and those had followed the rules - even when those rules aren’t applicable in an unprecedented situation?

PREM: Celtic

CHAMP: Dundee Utd

L1: Airdrieonians

L2: Elgin City

NULL AND VOID

The season’s not been completed therefore the winners can’t be crowned champions of a complete season, so do you just hit the reset button and write this one off ?

PREM: none

CHAMP: none

L1: none

L2: none

REPEAT OF THE QUARTER

The missing quarter will mirror the second. One suggestion may be to attribute double points for the results in Q2 to account for Q4. So how would that go? Beneficial to teams like Falkirk and Montrose who had a bad start, not so much Stenhousemuir who only picked up after the festive period. It would relegate Alloa, and save Partick Thistle too. The Premiership is split into three so would require the middle section to be repeated and still games would need played. Perhaps noit ideal for the top division... little change though, Celtic still win by double figures and Hearts convincingly relegated

PREM: Celtic

CHAMP: Dundee Utd

L1: Raith Rovers

L2: Cove Rangers

HALFWAY STOPPAGE

This was a suggestion during an interview from Michael Beale, and like John McGlynn’s idea suited his Raith Rovers, the Rangers’ coach’s call improves their prospects ... but they’d need to play St Johnstone at Ibrox to complete the first half. The only truly balanced point of the season came at the halfway stage, so should we revert back to then?

PREM: Celtic\Rangers

CHAMP: Dundee United

L1: Raith Rovers

L2: Cove Rangers

TWO HALVES MAKE A WHOLE

Historian Michael White has drawn parallels between the aborted 1939 season and this term. Back then only five games were played. This term we’re a lot closer to the end. Combine the two? Falkirk could sure use the additional points, and so too could Hearts, St Mirren and Hamilton over Ross County, or Inverness! Cove, Elgin City and Edinburgh’s non-senior status at the time cancels their posiitons out but Cowdenbeath can’t benefit with only add two points better off.

PREM: Celtic

CHAMP: Dundee United

L1: Falkirk

L2: Cove Rangers

NEXT GOAL’S THE WINNER

When the time is running out this is the frequent shout, so why not? Well, it’s usually the solace of the team miles behind and very unfair on any runaway leaders. If this was applied the winners would be, err, controversial. St Mirren played the last Premiership game and won 1-0. Bottom side Partick Thistle scored a 94th minute equaliser on the last night of the Championship too. At least Cove’s 7-1 win over Stirling is title-worthy.

PREM: St Mirren

CHAMP: Partick Thistle

L1: Montrose

L2: Cove Rangers

CUPPIES/SEVEN&BYES

The solution if the season is extended and clubs can’t manage to get contracts tied up for their players. And for the TV companies starved of content. Can you imagine an empty Hampden and 42 teams represented - shooting into the Scotland international goalkeeper David Marshall. Cuppy doubles would make it even more frantic with 84 players bombarding one end of the National Stadium. Add some finesse with a final of headers and volleys only.

That is a sight and prospect worth the wait!