Injury time equaliser rescues point for Cumbernauld Colts at BSC Glasgow

A dramatic injury-time equaliser from Craig Holmes earned Cumbernauld Colts a deserved point at BSC Glasgow on Saturday.

It looked as if Colts, 2-1 down with time ticking, would leave Alloa’s Indodrill Stadium empty handed in what was a dress rehearsal for the sides’ senior Scottish Cup clash between at Broadwood later this month.

But then Holmes came up with a stunning strike which made it six matches without defeat for Colts.

The game started out as a scrappy affair with both teams struggling to find their tempo on a very tight pitch.

The hosts drew first blood in 21 minutes when former Colts man Robbie Duncan cut in from the left and his mis-hit shot broke to Declan Hughes who thumped a left foot shot high past Jordan Pettigrew from the edge of the box.

In took Colts until the stroke of half-time to create their first real chance as Jeff Fergus cut the ball back to Fraser Team whose effort was deflected narrowly over.

After the break Colts changed their tactics to a more direct approach and in the opening 10 minutes of the second period Sean Brown and half time sub Pedram Ardalani both went close to drawing the visitors level.

Colts were now looking much more of a threat in the final third with Holmes finding space on the right and his delivery into the box was causing the BSC defence concern.

But the hosts were a real danger on the counter attack and in 70 minutes only a last ditch block by Scott Davidson denied Carlo Pignatiello grabbing the BSC second with a low drive from 10 yards.

Colts continued to pile on the pressure and in 78 minutes a corner from Colts caused chaos in the BSC box. The ball was fed back out to Holmes and when he played a great low cross to the back post captain Greg Pascazio was on hand to knock the ball low past Sinclair.

Just as Colts were beginning to think about a winner, disaster struck in 81 minutes when a long hopeful ball caused confusion in the Colts defence and Joe Irvine nipped in to lob Pettigrew.

Time was running out for Colts, but in injury time the ball dropped to Holmes who sent an audacious 30-yard volley flying high past Sinclair.

This Saturday Colts are away to Lothian Thistle HV in third round of the South Region Challenge Cup.