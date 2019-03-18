John Rankin says Clyde stood up to be counted against Stirling Albion

Clyde match clincher John Rankin hailed his team-mates for their resilience after their 3-1 win over Stirling Albion at Broadwood on Saturday.

Rankin said the players had to “stand up and be counted” after a difficult week for the club which saw their four-point deduction followed by a 2-1 defeat at Elgin.

But they showed no signs of feeling sorry for themselves - once Broadwood had passed a late pitch inspection - in their performance against Albion in the first of three home games in the space of a week.

Rankin’s stoppage time strike capped off an impressive display and ensured they are still on track for promotion - with their mood further buoyed by the news that promotion rivals Edinburgh City had slipped up at Annan.

Rankin said: “We had to stand up and be counted, and I felt we did that.

“Credit to the boys for the three points, because we had to bounce back from last week.

“When Stirling come out and get the goal at the start of the second half it becomes a wee bit difficult.

“But the manager made some substitutions, bringing off Jordan [Stewart] who was struggling, and it’s just so happened that [Scott] Banks came on at that time and gave us a different dimension.

“Now we need to keep going, keep clawing points back, and see where it takes us at the end of the season.”

Elgin were due at Broadwood last night (Tuesday) - giving Danny Lennon’s side an early opportunity to avenge that defeat at Borough Briggs - and on Saturday Clyde welcome in-form Annan to Cumbernauld.

Rankin acknowledged that it’s a crucial period for the club.

He said: “This was earmarked as a big week for us, with three home games in one week, and that hasn’t changed.

“We need to dominate and give our all, and hopefully take three points.”

Annan’s win over Edinburgh further consolidated their position in fourth as they push for a place in the play-offs.

The Galabank side are unbeaten against the three teams above them since the turn of the year, having beaten Edinburgh City twice and Peterhead and drawn 1-1 with Clyde in February.

Meanwhile Clyde boss Lennon has praised the way Declan Fitzpatrick - the player at the centre of the points deduction penalty - has responded to the situation.

He told the club website: “I think it’s important that we don’t forget about Declan in all of this.

“The way he has reacted and handled himself has been absolutely fantastic, completely unselfish.

“He can’t play for Clyde for the rest of the season, but we are looking into the possibility of him going out on loan again and we’ll support him with that.”