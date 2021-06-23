New Clyde signing Billy Mortimer (right) in action for Queen's Park

The Bully Wee have snapped up former Cumbernauld Colts and Queen's Park defender Billy Mortimer and ex-Motherwell and East Fife Jonathan Page.

Also drafted in is towering former Stranraer and Dumbarton striker Robert Jones and Celtic Academy graduate Kieran McGrath.

Mortimer, 24, began his career with Queen's Park and was a part of their promotion winning side of 2016, playing against Clyde in the play-off final.

He joined Colts in 2017 and has now moved clubs, but not stadiums, by signing with the Bully Wee.

Boss Lennon said: "We’ve been looking for a right back with a lot of pace and energy. One that will neutralise the wide threats of the opposition all day long.

"We also want good technical ability in that key position and that spark in the modern full back to make things happen. Billy ticks all these boxes."

Jones, 25, began his career with BSC Glasgow and had spells with East Fife, Albion Rovers and Stranraer before joining Dumbarton 18 months ago.

He played for the Sons in all four matches against Clyde last season, scoring in a Betfred Cup tie at Broadwood in October.

Lennon said: "On reflection, I think in the past couple of seasons in League One, we haven’t had enough variety in our forward play.

"We’ve been a little one dimensional, mostly because we’ve looked to focus on mastering a particular style of play.

“Rob caught our eye this season and we wanted him in at pre-season training to analyse him close up. He causes defenders significant problems and whilst he doesn’t fall into the category of a prolific scorer, what he does incredibly well is draw defenders to open up space for the other forwards and midfield runners to hurt the opposition."

The experienced Page, 31, started with Motherwell and also had spells with Stirling Albion, Hamilton, Morton, Dunfermline, East Fife and Airdrie before spending the last two seasons at Brechin City.

Lennon said of the Portsmouth-born defender: "Jonathan ticks all the key boxes for what we are looking for in a centre half.

"At 31, and with almost 300 first team appearances, he has great experience. He has played a few seasons at Premiership and Championship level, but perhaps more importantly for us, has played the lion's share of his career at League One level.

"He is another ball playing centre half, always looking to get on the ball and contribute positively. He also attacks the ball well is a significant presence in both boxes."

McGrath, 20, came through the Celtic academy and had loan spells with East Kilbride and Icelandic side Grótta. He joined EK on a permanent basis in January but with the Lowland League shut down he spent the final months of last season on loan at Peterhead.

Lennon said: "Kieran is a natural goal scorer. He certainly knows where the goals are. He’s had a good pedigree of coaching through the Hibs and Celtic youth systems and it shows in the technical ability, vision and creativity that we have seen from him.