Juniors shaping up for another campaign

Junior sides Kilsyth Rangers and Cumbernauld United are busy reshaping their squads for the new season.

So far Cumbernauld have signed midfielders Paul Callander and Connor Stevenson from Petershill, Stefan Law from Rob Roy, Kieran McAleenan from Arthurlie and David Reid from Larkhall Thistle.

Defenders Blair Bateman and Ryan Milne and midfielders Marc Anthony Byrne and Dylan O’Hagan have also been drafted in from Cumbernauld Colts under-20s.

Players re-signed from last season are David Buchanan, Alan Benton, Tony Stevenson, Paul McMenamin, Ross McCabe, Paul Murphy, Jamie Kennedy, Paddy McCabe, Martin Shiels, JP McBride, Chris Lennon and Aidan Malone.

Long-serving club stalwart Davie Dickson has retired, while Robbie Winters, Graeme Murphy, Darren Bowie, Mikey McLaughlin and Fraser Team.

Cumbernauld kick-off their pre-season schedule away to amateur side Colville Park on July 14. They will also play Sauchie away on July 18 and Banchory St Ternans and Steins Thistle at home on July 21 and 23 respectively.

Meanwhile new Kilsyth boss Jimmy Thomson has secured the services of winger Daniel Orsi, man of the match in Glenafton’s 2017 Scottish Junior Cup final win, and striker Steven Degnan from Dalbeattie Star.

Departures from Duncansfield include Gary Kelly who has retired through injury and Iain Diack, now Sauchie manager.

David Waters has joined Rob Roy, Alan McFadden and David Kane have gone to Dunipace and Michael Duke is Albion Rovers’ new goalkeeping coach.