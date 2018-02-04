Kilsyth 0 Carnoustie 2: Rangers bow out of Scottish Junior Cup

Kilsyth Rangers crashed out of the Scottish Junior Cup in disappointing fashion at home to Carnoustie Panmure on Saturday.

It was a relatively easy passage for the visitors who were clearly the better side and coould very easily have run up a bigger margin of victory.

Some major rebuilding is required before Rangers can compete at this level, but the priority for this season must now become the fight to remain in the superleague first division.

It was obvious right friom the start that Carnoustie were well up for the challenge and put severe pressure on the home defence, creating

quite a few chances early on.

They won quite a few corners and had a couple of free-kicks in good positions but Michael Duke, standing in for David Kane, made several good saves to keep the scoresheet blank for the opening half hour.

However even he could not prevent the inevitable and a good ball in from the right was headed home by Jamie McCabe after 34 minutes to open the scoring for the visitors.

Ian Diack had a chance to level matters shortly after but was slow in getting to the ball in a race with Cormack.

Near half-time Sam Simpson, who had been a major threat to the home defence, needed some onfield treatment but was able to continue.

Only one goal ahead at the interval barely flattered Carnoustie but in a good opening to the second half Rangers applied some pressure and looked set to level when they were awarded a penalty kick after a Carnoustie defender handled in the box.

However Gary Kelly stepped up to send the ball wide of the post.

Worse was to follow for the home side a few minutes later when Simpson shot home a second goal for Carnoustie.

Rangers did come very close to reducing the deficit when McLaughlin was right through, only to see his shot hit the base of the post.

Rangers made several changes up front in an effort to get back into the match but really it was to little effect; the visitors' defence was very solid and had no problem in holding on for the inevitable, comfortable win.