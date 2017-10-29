Kilsyth 3 Parkvale 1: Rangers resist fightback to progress

Two early goals set Kilsyth Rangers up for a Scottish Junior Cup win over Aberdeen side Stoneywood Parkvale at Duncansfield on Saturday.

After easing off to let the visitors back into the match Kilsyth were under the cosh for a while before a late third goal wrapped things up.

Alan McFadden got Kilsyth's opener (pic by Craig Halkett)

Kilsyth got off to a flier with a goal in two minutes, Alan McFadden finishing off a good move with the Parkvale defence in disarray.

It was all Rangers at that stage and they doubled their advantage in 15 minutes.

A handball offence gave them a penalty kick which Gary Kelly placed well out of reach of keeper Duncan.

The visitors finally began to show that they were not going to lie down and had a shot hit the bar.

But they were then reduced to 10 men when Jamie Crowmar was red carded for a bad tackle on Chris Martin.

It remained 2-0 at the break but there was a real shock for Rangers within a minute of the restart as sloppy defending let Greig in to reduce the deficit.

It was a different game now. Parkvale were right back in the tie and Jordan Crowmar was giving the Rangers defence a very hard time with his pacy runs.

An equaliser seemed likely and the visitors’ chances were further improved when Kilsyth’s David Waters was also shown a red card to even things up at 10 apiece.

Rangers did have chances though. A fine effort from Danny Smith skimmed the bar and they forced several corners, none of which produced any result.

Scott Davidson was introduced into the fray and within a minute some good work between himself and McFadden almost brought a goal.

Franny Kelly was then replaced by Przemyslaw Dachnowicz, having put in a good showing in his first game for more than two months after coming back from injury.

Eventually, with just over 10 minutes remaining, it was Corey Pearson who took the pressure off with a very good strike from 16 yards to restore Rangers’ two goal advantage and secure their place in the third round.