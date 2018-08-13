Kilsyth 6 St Roch’s 2: Kouider-Assa hits four for Rangers

Kilsyth Rangers’ up and down season continued on Saturday with what was most decidedly one of the ‘up’ moments, a 6-2 win over St Roch’s at Duncansfield.

It was a great victory over a decent, and very hard working St Roch’s who were never out of it until the last quarter of the game.

That it was achieved with a team missing four regulars made it even more sweet; every player played his part with outstanding performances from several.

Both teams were playing an attacking game from the outset and there were some good chances at both ends but it was 25 minutes in before the deadlock was broken.

Phil Dolan made a great run down the left and put over a fine cross for Salim Kouider-Aissa to strike home from eight yards.

Only two minutes later Dolan himself who made it two with a cracking volley from well outside the box.

St Roch’s responded well and had a shot hit the post before Sean Viola beat David Tait in a race for the ball and pulled one back.

But almost on the half-time whistle Kouider-Aissa scored his own second goal to give Rangers a seemingly comfortable 3-1 lead going in.

St Roch’s came out determined to get back into the game and had a good spell of pressure, although Rangers were also having a few chances to

further increase their advantage. A bit of needle was creeping in with a few meaty tackles on both sides.

Around 20 minutes in player-manager Jim Thomson and a St Roch’s player clashed going up for a high ball in the Rangers penalty box and a penalty was given which Maguire put away very well.

It was now game on. But Jordan Pirrie then put in a great cross for Kouider-Aissa to complete his hat trick with a knock in from very close range.

The visitors went down to ten when their keeper was red carded following on a desperate tackle on a Rangers player well outside his area.

Kilsyth made their numerical advantage count when Corey Pearson, who had come on for Danny Smith, got his name on the scoresheet with a fine strike from just inside the box.

That really was game over now but Kouider-Aissa made it six with his own fourth goal almost on the final whistle.