Kilsyth lose out to lowly Shettleston

Kilsyth Rangers kicked off 2018 with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at bottom of the league Shettleston on Saturday.

The visitors were expecting a points boost to bring them into a more comfortable mid-table position.

Instead they failed to get even one point and now hover just above the bottom group with a run of difficult games ahead.

Rangers had the best of the first 20 minutes but their shots on target were few and Whyte, in the home goal, was never seriously troubled.

Shettleston striker Howatt was causing some problems to the Rangers defence and sent in a long ball which caught Davie Kane out of his goal.

The keeper had to furiously backpedal to make the save but in doing so he collided with the post and sustained a back injury which saw him replaced by Michael Duke.

Another good attempt by Howatt was well saved by Duke but minutes later another strike gave him no chance and Shettleston were ahead.

Diack and Whyte races for a loose ball in the home half but the keeper won the race and Shettleston went in at half-time one up.

Rangers came out for the second half with Smith in place of Harrison who had also taken a knock earlier.

A quick equaliser was needed and a few chances came their way including a couple of free-kicks in good positions.

However it was a free-kick at the other end which resulted in a second Shettleston goal, Campbell beating Duke with a well placed effort.

It was becoming a rather ill tempered affair with a few bookings and eventually the home sided were reduced to 10 men.

The numerical advantage did not really bring Rangers much of an advantage, although they were keeping up a pressure it did not bring a goal.

Duffy replaced McFadden, but with little reward. It was a poor showing after the good Scottish Cup win at Scone before Christmas.